C.T. Pan nearly holes approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan lands his 115-yard approach less than 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 6th hole.