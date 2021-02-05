×
Brooks Koepka’s tight approach yields birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka lands his 81-yard approach 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 6th hole.