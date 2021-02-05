×
Billy Horschel’s nice approach leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel lands his 122-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.