Billy Horschel’s tight tee shot yields birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel lands his 149-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.