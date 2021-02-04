×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Xander Schauffele drives green to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele lands his 312-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole.