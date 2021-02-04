×
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 1 at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele lands his 113-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.