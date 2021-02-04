×
Tony Finau pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

Tony Finau paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on No. 16 at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open near Phoenix, Arizona. Listen to Finau speak on why he will forever look up to Kobe Bryant.