Tony Finau pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 04, 2021
Tony Finau paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on No. 16 at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open near Phoenix, Arizona. Listen to Finau speak on why he will forever look up to Kobe Bryant.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.