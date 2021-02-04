×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Si Woo Kim uses nice second to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Si Woo Kim lands his 239-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.