Si Woo Kim sticks approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Si Woo Kim lands his 153-yard approach 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 11th hole.