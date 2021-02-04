×
Rory McIlroy navigates No. 3 for birdie at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy lands his 202-yard approach just off the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.