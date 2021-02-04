×
Rory McIlroy’s approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy lands his 105-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.