NeSmith, Hubbard fire 63 and share lead in round 1 at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matthew NeSmith and Mark Hubbard each carded 8-under 63s on Thursday to share the lead heading into Friday.