Mark Hubbard’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Mark Hubbard lands his 171-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.