Rory McIlroy on his decision to play Waste Management for the time

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 03, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy breaks down his decision to play this event for the first time and how he is expecting an unfamiliar course to refocus him.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.