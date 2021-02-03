×
Rory McIlroy on his decision to play Waste Management for the time

Feb 03, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy breaks down his decision to play this event for the first time and how he is expecting an unfamiliar course to refocus him.