×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Phil Mickelson outduels Justin Leonard at 1996 Waste Management

Feb 03, 2021

In the 1996 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 25-year-old Phil Mickelson endured through a three-hole playoff to defeat Justin Leonard in a classic matchup at TPC Scottsdale.