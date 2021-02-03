×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Reed’s short game proves vital in 2021 Farmers win

Feb 03, 2021

Despite tough conditions and a packed leaderboard for three rounds, Reed’s resilient and clutch final round performance led to a dominant five stroke victory at Torrey Pines (South).