Best moments from No. 17 at Waste Management

Feb 03, 2021

Over the years, there have been many electric moments on No. 17 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out some of the best shots from the par-4 17th at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Arizona.