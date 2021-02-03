Best moments from No. 17 at Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 03, 2021
Over the years, there have been many electric moments on No. 17 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out some of the best shots from the par-4 17th at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Arizona.
