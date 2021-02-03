×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open Preview

Feb 03, 2021

The PGA TOUR returns to TPC Scottsdale for the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open as Webb Simpson looks to defend his title and Arizona State alum Jon Rahm seeks his first victory in Phoenix.