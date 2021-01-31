×
Xander Schauffele puts fairway bunker shot close, birdies at Farmers

Jan 31, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele spins his 95-yard approach from the fairway bunker to 11 feet, then holes his birdie putt at the par-4 2nd hole.