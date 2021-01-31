×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Xander Schauffele irons approach close, birdies at Farmers

Jan 31, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele irons his fairway bunker approach close and makes the putt for birdie on the par-4 4th hole.