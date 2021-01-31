×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Viktor Hovland birdies from fairway bunker at Farmers

Jan 31, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Viktor Hovland hits his 190-yard fairway bunker approach to 4 feet and holes the birdie putt at the par-4 4th hole.