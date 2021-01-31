×
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed embedded golf ball rulings at Farmers Insurance Open

Jan 31, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South), Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are each given relief as a result of an embedded ball per USGA rule 16.4. Reed’s situation came on the par-4 10th hole and McIlroy’s on the par-5 18th. PGA TOUR Rules Official Ken Tackett explains what happened during each ruling in a conversation with CBS’ Jim Nantz.