Patrick Reed’s winning highlights from Round 4 at the Farmers

Feb 01, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed carded a 4-under 68, finishing at 14-under for the tournament and claiming his ninth PGA TOUR victory of his career.