Patrick Reed birdies to seal win at the Farmers Insurance Open

Jan 31, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed hits his 85-yard wedge shot to 8 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole to win the tournament.