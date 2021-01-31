Patrick Reed birdies to seal win at the Farmers Insurance Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 31, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed hits his 85-yard wedge shot to 8 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole to win the tournament.
