×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Lucas Glover eagles after impressive wood approach at Farmers

Jan 31, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Lucas Glover hits a 254-yard fairway wood shot to 10 feet and makes the putt for eagle on the par-5 18th hole.