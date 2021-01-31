Lucas Glover eagles after impressive wood approach at Farmers

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 31, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Lucas Glover hits a 254-yard fairway wood shot to 10 feet and makes the putt for eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.