John Mutch explains McIlroy, Reed rulings at Farmers

Jan 31, 2021

After the third round, Senior Tournament Director John Mutch explains Rory McIlroy’s and Patrick Reed’s embedded ball relief rulings at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.