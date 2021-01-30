×
Richy Werenski hits pin-high approach, birdies at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski hits his 114-yard wedge approach to 11 feet and makes the putt for birdie at the par-5 13th hole.