Richy Werenski hits pin-high approach, birdies at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski hits his 114-yard wedge approach to 11 feet and makes the putt for birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
