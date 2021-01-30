×
Peter Malnati finds green, drains birdie putt at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati finds the green with his 164-yard approach and holes a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 14th hole.