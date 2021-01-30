Ortiz, Reed tie for the lead after third round at Farmers

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 31, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Carlos Ortiz fired a 6-under 66, Patrick Reed shot an even-par 72 and both are tied at 10-under par heading into Sunday.
