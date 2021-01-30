×
Ortiz, Reed tie for the lead after third round at Farmers

Jan 31, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Carlos Ortiz fired a 6-under 66, Patrick Reed shot an even-par 72 and both are tied at 10-under par heading into Sunday.