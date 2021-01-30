×
Brandt Snedeker knocks wedge close, birdies at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker knocks his 100-yard wedge approach to 3 feet and makes the putt for birdie on the par-5 18th hole.