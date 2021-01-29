Viktor Hovland birdies, takes solo lead at Farmers

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 30, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Viktor Hovland pitches one on the green and holes his birdie putt on the par-5 9th holem taking the lead at 9-under.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.