Viktor Hovland birdies, takes solo lead at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Viktor Hovland pitches one on the green and holes his birdie putt on the par-5 9th holem taking the lead at 9-under.