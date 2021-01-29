×
Brooks Koepka makes par after tee shot lands in a shoe at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka's tee shot on the par-4 16th landed in a shoe. He would take a drop and go on to save an impressive par.