Brooks Koepka makes par after tee shot lands in a shoe at Farmers

Jan 30, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka's tee shot on the par-4 16th landed in a shoe. He would take a drop and go on to save an impressive par.
