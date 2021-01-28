×
Xander Schauffele birdies from rough at Farmers

Jan 28, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele knocks his approach shot close from the rough and holes the birdie putt at the par-4 6th hole.