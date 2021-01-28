×
Rickie Fowler pitches over trap, birdies at Farmers

Jan 28, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler pitches his third shot over a greenside bunker and makes his birdie putt at the par-5 10th hole.