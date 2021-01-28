×
Phil Mickelson skies flop shot close, birdies at Farmers

Jan 28, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson hits an impressive flop shot onto the green at the par-4 7th hole, and he holes the putt for birdie.