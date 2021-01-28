×
Brooks Koepka birdies from the bunker at Farmers

Jan 28, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka makes and up-and-down birdie after an impressive greenside bunker shot at the par-5 6th hole.