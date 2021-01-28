Brooks Koepka birdies from the bunker at Farmers

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 28, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka makes and up-and-down birdie after an impressive greenside bunker shot at the par-5 6th hole.
