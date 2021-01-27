×
Tiger Woods passes Presidents Cup captain torch to Davis Love III

Jan 27, 2021

21-time PGA TOUR winner Davis Love III talks about being named the captain of the U.S. team for the 2022 Presidents Cup and what it was like receiving the news from Tiger Woods himself.