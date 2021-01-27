×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rory McIlroy on how he enjoys a round of golf when he’s at home prior to Farmers

Jan 27, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy talks about his favorite style of golf to play when he’s at home and how he tests his game in his down time.