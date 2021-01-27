Jon Rahm remembers the first time he played Torrey Pines prior to Farmers

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 27, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm reminisces on the first time he played Torrey Pines (South) and why it quickly became one of his favorite courses.
