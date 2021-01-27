×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jon Rahm remembers the first time he played Torrey Pines prior to Farmers

Jan 27, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm reminisces on the first time he played Torrey Pines (South) and why it quickly became one of his favorite courses.