John Augenstein’s path to the PGA TOUR

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 26, 2021
Learn more about Vanderbilt University graduate and 2020 SEC player of the year, John Augenstein, as he continues to work towards his ultimate goal of obtaining a PGA TOUR card.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.