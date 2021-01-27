×
John Augenstein’s path to the PGA TOUR

Jan 26, 2021

Learn more about Vanderbilt University graduate and 2020 SEC player of the year, John Augenstein, as he continues to work towards his ultimate goal of obtaining a PGA TOUR card.