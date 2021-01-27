×
Colt Knost’s incredible wind-assisted birdie at Farmers

Jan 27, 2021

In the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, Colt Knost battled extreme weather conditions at Torrey Pines (South) on the par-3 3rd hole and came away with one of the best birdies you’ll ever see.