Colt Knost’s incredible wind-assisted birdie at Farmers

Jan 27, 2021
In the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, Colt Knost battled extreme weather conditions at Torrey Pines (South) on the par-3 3rd hole and came away with one of the best birdies you’ll ever see.
