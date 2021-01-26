Davis Love III’s best shots on the PGA TOUR

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 26, 2021
Check out 21-time winner Davis Love III’s top 10 shots on the PGA TOUR, featuring impressive hole-outs from the fairway, from the bunker and chip-ins from around the green.
