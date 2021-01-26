Davis Love III surprises 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year with award

|
Jan 26, 2021
Barbara Van Buskirk, a volunteer with 11 years of service at The RSM Classic, was honored as the 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. Tournament host of The RSM Classic and recently named captain of the U.S. Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup, Davis Love III surprised Van Buskirk with the award at Sea Island Golf Club, presenting her with inscribed crystal and the opportunity to donate funds to the charity of her choice on behalf of the PGA TOUR.