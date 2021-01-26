×
Bones tends pin for Phil Mickelson at Farmers

Jan 26, 2021

In 2011, Phil Mickelson had his caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay tend the flagstick from 70 yards out at the Farmers Insurance Open. He landed his approach to a foot left of the hole.