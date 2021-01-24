×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Si Woo Kim’s tight approach leads to birdie at The American Express

Jan 24, 2021

In the final round of The American Express 2021, Si Woo Kim lands his 137-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.