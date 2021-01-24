×
Si Woo Kim uses nice approach to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 24, 2021

In the final round of The American Express 2021, Si Woo Kim lands his 94-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.