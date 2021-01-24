×
Patrick Cantlay dials in approach to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 24, 2021

In the final round of The American Express 2021, Patrick Cantlay lands his 124-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.