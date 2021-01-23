×
Tony Finau uses nice approach to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Tony Finau lands his 79-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.