×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Tony Finau sticks approach to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Tony Finau lands his 153-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.