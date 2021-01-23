×
Three tied for the lead at The American Express

Jan 24, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim all got to 15-under for the tournament, placing them in a three-way tie for the lead heading into Sunday.